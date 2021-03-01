Full Moon February 2021: Pictures of the snow moon and sunset over warm weekend in the Midlands
Footage of meteorite captured in Nuneaton. Credit: Twitter/Ben Stanley http://AllSky7.net
As the West and East Midlands were blessed with clear skies over the weekend, many people were stopped in their tracks and left mesmerised by a striking sunset and a full moon on Saturday (February 27) evening.
The full moon in February is also referred as the 'Snow Moon' which usually marks the beginning of spring.
The reason the moon looked particularly huge is because the full moon in February is at its shortest distance from the Earth.
Viewers in the region have been sending in their pictures from the weekend:
Sunset captured by Ashley Kirk near Dale Abbey in Derbyshire:
