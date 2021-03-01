Footage of meteorite captured in Nuneaton. Credit: Twitter/Ben Stanley http://AllSky7.net

As the West and East Midlands were blessed with clear skies over the weekend, many people were stopped in their tracks and left mesmerised by a striking sunset and a full moon on Saturday (February 27) evening.

The full moon in February is also referred as the 'Snow Moon' which usually marks the beginning of spring.

The reason the moon looked particularly huge is because the full moon in February is at its shortest distance from the Earth.

Pink Supermoon: Britons to be treated to spectacular display over UK

February 2019: Super snow moon delights stargazers

Viewers in the region have been sending in their pictures from the weekend:

Whixall in North Shropshire Credit: Chris Burrage

Loughborough Credit: Yasmin Burns

Hartshill in North Warwickshire Credit: Steve Stain

Birmingham Credit: Georgia Thompson

River Welland in Stamford, Lincolnshire Credit: Faye Simpson

Tipton Credit: Paul Gwinnearth

Sunset captured by Ashley Kirk near Dale Abbey in Derbyshire:

If you have any other pictures from the weekend please email centralweather@itv.com.

Read more: