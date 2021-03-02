Coventry City of Culture 2021: When will it start and what can you expect?

Coventry City of Culture 2021 has announced a host of events, with organisers describing it as the first major cultural festival since the start of the pandemic.

Organisers say it will start under restricted conditions and the events will be introduced in a phased way as the country comes out of lockdown.

Coventry was named the next city of culture in 2017 taking over from Hull - the competition is held every four years.

Celebrations in Hull as they pass the City of Culture torch to Coventry in 2017. Credit: PA Images

When will it start?

The event will kick off on May 15th with celebrations across the city, being led by Coventry Moves - which will be an introduction to Coventry, its stories and its people.

A 'Summer of Surprises'

Organisers say that as coronavirus restrictions ease it will allow people across the city, Warwickshire and further afield to enjoy the celebrations.

Other events will include:

The Show Windows - people will be introduced to Coventry’s post-war precincts in May

In Paint We Trust - a citywide street art festival that will feature local, regionaland national street artists.

Coventry Welcomes - events will be held to embrace and celebrate the people who have made the UK’s city of sanctuary their home in June.

The Booker Prize - The winner of the 2021 Booker Prize will be announced from Coventry in June.

The Allesley Silas - will be a new site for large scale outdoor musical theatre production in July.

Sound Systems - A celebration of the city's sound systems culture, rooted in reggae and West Indian sounds in October.

How long will it last?The events and celebrations in the city and wider area will last for 12 months.

2 Tone music will also be celebrated in a major new exhibition as part of Coventry's year as City of Culture.

The music genre was made famous by The Specials, with hits including "Ghost Town" and "Message to you Rudy"

The city council say they can't wait to 'open their doors to the rest of the UK' and this is a year they've been 'waiting for'.

Four years ago we were awarded the title of UK City of Culture 2021, and that exciting programme of events is due to start in the spring. We have all been through a very difficult time, but as you look around the city and see the transformations including new features and art and the plans beginning to take shape, you can feel the anticipation growing. Coventry City Council Leader, Cllr George Duggins

