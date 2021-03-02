Covid: Council fills in golf course holes to stop lockdown rule breakers

A golf course in Coventry has decided to wage war on golfers intent on breaking lockdown rules to keep practicing their putting.

Coventry City Council has filled in the holes at Allesley Park's golf course after residents complained of people continuing to play - despite Government rules banning golf to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

Credit: BPM Media

One nearby resident claimed that golfers are playing at Allesley Park "every day" as they "feel safe to chance it due to low patrol coverage".They said: "Golfers have got that cocky that they are now taking their golf bags around with them rather than a couple of clubs."People’s inconsiderate attitude to others during lockdown is on show here."Under Boris Johnson's roadmap out of lockdown, golf courses could reopen from March 29 when outdoor sports facilities reopen, but it all depends on infection rates, and the success of the vaccine rollout.

At the moment, the message is still firmly to stay at home. You must only leave home for permitted reasons, including "exercise with your household (or support bubble) or one other person (in which case you should stay 2m apart.) Exercise should be limited to once per day, and you should not travel outside your local area."

Coventry City Council say,

“Throughout the pandemic our parks and open spaces have remained open, providing a valuable contribution to physical and mental wellbeing for local people.In response to Government guidelines, the golf course at Allesley Park has been closed. However, a very small number of people have been attempting to use it. To assist in preventing this, we will be temporarily removing the green holes. These will be put back once golf courses are able to open again.Our parks team and Covid advisors are also on site to remind park visitors about the importance of following the rules and complying with all guidance.Our parks and open spaces have been very busy and the vast majority of people have adhered to all of the guidance in place.”