Covid: How should the victims of the pandemic be remembered?

As of Tuesday, March 2nd, a further 54 people died after testing positive for Covid-19 in hospitals in the Midlands, according to NHS data.

Restrictions have limited the number of people allowed to attend a funeral, and even prevented loved ones spending their final hours together.

So, people have been finding other ways to remember those who have lost their lives to the virus.

Plans have been revealed for a Covid-19 memorial in Loughborough to mark the impact of the pandemic on the local community.

The Hope Bell would commemorate the lost lives, honour key workers, and be a symbol of hope for the future.

It would be part of a clock chime installation with four smaller bells, all made by Taylor’s Bell Foundry in the town, the last major bell foundry in the country.

Queen’s Park is being looked at as a possible location.

Plans have been drawn up by Charwood Borough Council for the Hope Bell to commemorate the lost lives and honour key workers. Credit: Charnwood Borough Council

Meanwhile, a giant floral mosaic has been created for a health centre in Birmingham to serve as a permanent thank you to the NHS and other emergency services.

Mosaic artist, Jackie Nash, had planned to do the artwork ten years ago but had to wait for funding to go ahead with it.

She says the timing couldn't have been any better and now wants it to be a tribute for the hard work essential workers have had to face during the pandemic.

42 thousand pieces were used to construct the artwork that spans 46 feet around the Karis Medical Centre in Edgbaston.

Jackie Nash spent a whole year creating it, and an additional four weeks putting it up.

She hopes it will act as an all year round summer garden for the community.

And, work has already begun on a tree-lined memorial trail which will straddle the border between the city of Leicester and the county.

It will be used for people to have a space for reflection and remembrance for those whose lives have been affected by coronavirus.

