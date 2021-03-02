Murder investigation underway after man found stabbed in Birmingham

Police have begun a murder investigation after a man was found stabbed to death on the road in the early hours of the morning.

Officers were called to reports of a stabbing on Perry Villa Drive near Walsall Road at around 3.50am on Tuesday 2nd March. A man was found with stab injuries to his neck, and died at the scene.

Police have yet to identify the victim. They arrested a 34-year old man at the scene - he remains in police custody of suspicion of murder.

Police have currently cordoned off the street for forensic searches of any evidence, and officers are working through house-to-house and CCTV enquiries. They are appealing for any witnesses to get in touch.