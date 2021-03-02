The army has exploded a 'Second World War bomb' in woodland after it was found in a garden - sending a huge blast across surrounding areas.

Mobile phone footage captures the moment the 'bomb' sends soil flying into the air as it was destroyed in a controlled explosion at Warley Woods in Smethwick.

Mobile footage by Max Such

Bomb experts were drafted in to prepare for the controlled detonation at around 1.30pm on (March 1st).

Those living in Willow Avenue, Bearwood were asked to evacuate after the alarming discovery.

Shortly after the device was destroyed at Warley Woods.

Credit: Max Such

The explosion prompted many local residents to take to social media.

One said: "It frightened me half to death. I'm glad it was detonated in a controlled manner - respect to the bomb squad."

Another wrote: "So glad I got to see this! Great work from police and the army."

Since the blast, the 'Warley Woods Community Trust' Facebook page has had over 120 new followers.

The trust manager, Viv Cole said: "I'm hoping for a more uneventful day today, but we do have out celebratory tree planting - so it's never dull."

