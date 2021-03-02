Waterpark resort could turn old Derbyshire quarry into a tourist hotspot

People living near the Derbyshire village of Crich are being asked for their views on plans to build a huge waterpark in a nearby derelict quarry. The Crich Quarry hasn't been used for more than a decade, but revised plans could soon see it become a hive of activity for the next few years.

Developers say the Amber Rock Resort project will create jobs for the local economy. During construction, it could create two hundred jobs, and once operational, the site would have a hundred full-time and part-time jobs. But many residents are worried it could all mean more congestion for the area.

The plans include:

a 116-bed hotel

148 straw bale lodges, with seven floating

210 holiday lodges

shops

restaurants

a sports hall

The geology of the quarry will be worked into the resort plans Credit: Pictures from Pennyroyal Design Group

A public online consultation over the plans is now underway, which ends on the 22nd March. People living within a three-kilometre radius of the quarry will also get leaflets about the plans.

If the plans are approved, developers Hillcrest (Crich) Limited will look to submit a planning application towards the end of April.

The designs for the resort have been updated and revised a number of times over the past two years, following discussions with Amber Valley Borough Council, Derbyshire County Council, the Sherwood Foresters and the Crich Tramway Village.

Many locals fear the project will cause traffic congestion - both during construction to the nearby tramway village, Sherwood Foresters Monument and Crich itself, and beyond.

A statement on the consultation website said: "Amber Rock's diverse facilities will actively encourage longer stays to reduce the number of day trips, while specific check-in/check-out times will be applied to reduce effects of peak traffic flow. We'll also arrange various shuttle buses to transport guests to local attractions".

Derbyshire County Council is leading the decision-making on the plans, instead of the borough council, with Amber Valley agreeing to act as a key consultee. Derbyshire County Council said:

We understand that a planning application for a development in Crich is likely to be coming to the council, but as yet we haven't received anything from the developer. Derbyshire County Council

5 years for the construction plan

Water and solar power are expected to feature heavily in the building process. The former quarry itself would also be extensively-cleaned, and many recycled materials used as part of the construction process.

What the former quarry could look like in the future Credit: Pictures from Pennyroyal Design Group

A statement on a website hosting the consultation said:

"We want the Amber Rock resort to become an asset for the community. The Amber Rock resort will actually increase the environmental value of the area through improved biodiversity and added landscape amenities. Celebrating the unique features and history of its location, Amber Rock will also preserve the local environment and protect the community for years to come, ensuring the site will never be used for mineral extraction or future industrial use".

Derbyshire is already home to some of the East Midlands' top outdoor attractions, with the Peak District National Park, Chatsworth and the Heights of Abraham all in the county.

Design plans for the former quarry Credit: Pictures from Pennyroyal Design Group

Our drone camera took to the skies above Crich quarry - here's the view from above:

