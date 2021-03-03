48-year-old woman arrested after man dies following stab wounds

A 48-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with an incident where a man has died in Nottinghamshire.

Emergency services were called to an address in Moorbridge Lane shortly before 6.20am this morning after a man suffered stab wounds.

Emergency services were called to Moorbridge Lane this morning Credit: Ashley Kirk

This is a tragic incident in which a man has sadly lost his life. We are working to establish exactly what happened at this address and have made an arrest. Detective Chief Inspector Rob Routledge, Nottinghamshire Police

The road is expected to stay closed for most of the day Credit: Ashley Kirk

Police believe it's an isolated incident and say there is no wider threat to the public.

The road will remain closed until later on today.

