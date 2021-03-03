Wellbeing Wednesday: Using technology to improve mental health amongst pupils

Jane Hesketh reports

A treasure hunt challenge using technology has been organised by a Loughborough primary school to keep pupils' spirits up in lockdown.

Booth Wood Primary runs a 'Wellbeing Walk' every week which is designed to promote good emotional health for the children and their families.

Each Wednesday morning staff from the school go out into the local community to hide different QR codes which hide messages and challenges for the children to put together.

Children are encouraged to find these while out on their daily exercise with their family and then post photos of themselves onto the school's Facebook page.

The challenge has been welcomed by parents.

A parent of a student said: "Harris and Terence have found all the 46 codes! They enjoyed the codes hunting very much! It motivated us to get out of our house and did some daily walking. We could at least maintain our minimum fitness level. Thank you so much for organising the Wednesday wellbeing activities! All the teachers are doing amazing jobs in these months. Thank you very much!"

Teachers Amanda Hall and Christina Morely Teacher Amanda Hall said: "We knew mental health was a massive focus in the last lockdown. We wanted to ensure we dd as much as possible for the children in this lockdown. Wellbeing Wednesday gets the children out, exercising with family, having fun, and a way to make them feel part of school even though they can't be with us."

Read more: