Nottinghamshire Police are appealing for help in finding a medal awarded to a veteran of the Falklands conflict, which was taken from a property in Selston.

36mm in diameter and made of cupro-nickel

Several other items were also taken during a burglary in Church Lane on 9 December 2020, including a collection of 24 Falklands War coins, a Versace golden bracelet and matching earrings, a Versace golden necklace with a cross pendant and a gold watch.

A number of valuable items were stolen from the victim’s address and we are keen to return them all to him as soon as possible. Of particular value is his campaign medal from the Falklands War. We know that campaign medals are often offered for sale so would like any potential buyers to be aware of the unique serial number (D188244F) attached to this one. PC Lewis George, Nottinghamshire Police

Police are asking anyone who may have seen this medal or been offered it for sale to contact them.

