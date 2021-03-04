Des Coleman reads tonight's bedtime story on World Book Day

On World Book Day, parents, carers - take the night off!

Tonight, let Des Coleman read Gigantosaurus Dino-Spot by Jonny Duddle as the bedtime story.

You can take a look at the book below to check if it's suitable for your child, before playing the video.

Credit: Jonny Duddle

Published by Templar Books, an imprint of Bonnier Books UK in 2021.

Copyright © 2021 by Jonny Duddle.

This book is one of 12 new books, free to children using their World Book Day £1 token. It belongs to a series which also inspired a Netflix TV series.