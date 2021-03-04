Man arrested after eleven stolen dehydrated puppies found in bags at back of van

A man has been arrested after eleven severely dehydrated puppies - believed to have been stolen - were found hidden in the back of a van in Nottinghamshire.

The news comes as Nottinghamshire's Deputy Police and Crime Commissioner urged dog owners to be vigilant following high-profile incidents of dog thefts nationally.

Police were called to a house in Apple Walk in Carlton, at around 6pm on Tuesday evening (March 2), after a member of the public reported a bad smell coming from a property.

Officers entered the house and were confronted with dog waste strewn across the bedrooms - but there were no signs of dogs inside the house.

Further searches led officers to a van parked nearby in Farndon Mews.

Six puppies were found in guinea pig cage. Credit: Nottinghamshire Police

The windows were steamed up and movement could be seen in a bag inthe rear passenger seat.

Police broke into the vehicle and found eleven puppies kept in small cages and bags.

Six of the animals were crammed into a guinea pig cage. Nottinghamshire Police spokesperson

Police say the puppies were found in 'appalling' conditions. Credit: Nottinghamshire Police

A 20 year-old-man has been arrested on suspicion of theft and fraud and remains in custody.

Nottinghamshire Police are now conducting a joint investigation with the RSPCA and are appealing to anyone who might recognise the animals or have any other information.

The puppies located inside the van were in an appalling state and were visibly distressed. We made sure they got the instant care they needed overnight. Chris Pearson, Neighborhood Inspector for Gedling

Nottinghamshire's Deputy Police and Crime Commissioner, Emma Foody, has also launched a survey asking for people's views locally to help determine the public's fear of dog theft in the area.

