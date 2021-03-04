Seven police officers have been injured after shutting down an illegal house party in Nottinghamshire.

Around forty people are said to have attended the gathering in Mapperley.

Police drone footage captured the moment the party goers ran away from the scene on Woodborough Road during the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Some of the officers who broke up the party were allegedly attacked and had bottles thrown at them.

Ten people were given fines of £800 for breaching coronavirus restrictions.

Nottinghamshire Police say most people are complying with coronavirus restrictions. Credit: PA

Most areas of Nottinghamshire are in the top 25% nationally for highest rates of infection- and health bosses say they're worried the numbers are not coming down at a fast enough rate compared to other areas.

The force says the disregard for the rules and the way that the officers were treated was "completely unacceptable".

The officers suffered minor injuries such as black eyes and bruising and an investigation is now underway to take action against those responsible.

Covid or no Covid - assaults on emergency services staff will not be tolerated and as well as receiving fines the individuals involved in this incident will be liable for prosecution for other offences. Assistant Chief Constable Steve Cooper, Nottinghamshire Police

Assistant Chief Constable Steve Cooper says the police have provided an excellent service throughout the pandemic in order to keep people safe.

He says most people in the county have been complying with the rules and respected officers, but it's a shame that a handful of people have not.

We have seen a few incidents whereby people have thought it acceptable to assault emergency workers. We will not stand for it and we will thoroughly investigate any reports of this happening. Assistant Chief Constable Steve Cooper, Nottinghamshire Police

Read more: