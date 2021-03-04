Why does Leicester always seem to be top of the Covid hotspot list?

This week marks one year since the first confirmed case of Covid-19 in Leicestershire.

In that year there have been over seventy seven thousand cases of the virus across Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland - and almost two and a half thousand people have died.

Leicester has especially suffered, moving from National lockdown into local lockdown and experiencing some of the toughest tier restrictions.

And even now - as progress is made with the vaccination programme and case numbers in much of the UK start to drop - infection rates in some areas of the city are still up to four times the national average.

But why?

Factory and distribution work

The Director of Public Health for Leicestershire County Council says that the area has a large distribution workforce, which could contribute to higher infection rates.

He describes the East Midlands as a "cross roads for the rest of the country" with many people unable to work from home.

Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic population

Research has shown that people of Black and Asian ethnicity are up to twice as likely to be affected by coronavirus, compared to White people.

People from ethnic minority groups are also more likely to work in industries that need them to be present in person.

The realities of the pandemic are stark. People are continuing to struggle with the effects of coronavirus, experiencing hardship or struggling with isolation and mental health issues. And there are thousands of families in our area who have lost loved ones and my thoughts are with all those affected. Mike Sandys, Director of Public Health Leicestershire County Council

Student population

With The University of Leicester and De Montfort University in the heart of the city and Loughborough University close by, Leicester has a combined student population of around sixty six thousand.

Students have been blamed for the spread of coronavirus, despite Universities saying the majority of them are sticking to the rules. Credit: PA

It's difficult for students living in shared houses or accommodation to isolate from their flatmates - and some have travelled from home back to their university accommodation -which could have increased transmission in the city.

There are also some students who have been caught breaking coronavirus regulations.

People living in Leicester told us they think that some people in the city are still not respecting or understanding the rules.

