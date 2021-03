Although not all children are back to school yet, that's not stopped hundreds getting into the spirit of World Book Day 2021.

Here are just a selection of images that have been sent in to us - we were sent so many that we unfortunately couldn't fit them all in!

Dylan Lad from Leicester dressed up as Harry Potter. Credit: Krishna Lad

Here's his friend Hermione, better known as Ava Orton-Ratcliffe from Burton-upon-Trent. Credit: Jess Orton

Layton Singh from Telford went for a military look! Credit: Kylie Singh

Ben Horton from Cannock recreated The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe Credit: Jo and Rob Horton

Even six month old Rose Frost from Walgrave, Coventry got into the spirit as the Hungry Caterpillar Credit: Cheryl Acton-Frost

Cave Baby: five month old Dennis-James from Staffordshire Credit: Kay Stokes

Richie Gray from Newcastle-under-Lyme pays tribute to Captain Sir Tom Moore Credit: Sammi Johnson

Kiaan Thanki from Leicester as the Gruffalo Credit: Shyam and Roshni Thanki

Billionaire Boy: Harlow-Jai Hughes from Kidderminster Credit: Sophie Bushell

Myles from Droitwich as The Cat In The Hat Credit: Nicola Evans

Thank you to everybody who got in touch.

You can continue to share your pictures on our Facebook page.

Read more: