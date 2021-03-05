Birmingham 2022: The search to find £5m worth of catering services

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games has begun the search to find suppliers who can deliver nearly £5million worth of catering services.

These catering contracts are expected to support approximately 2,000 jobs during the Games.

With just over 500 days to go until the games, the procurement involves five separate opportunities for catering services that will operate at some of the Competition and Non-Competition venues.

Catering suppliers will provide services to all spectators, athletes, officials, volunteers, and the workforce during Games time.

Alexander Stadium. Credit: Birmingham City Council

The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games will be held from 28th July until 8th August 2022.

It's set to cost the council around £218 million.

Andy Street, the Mayor of the West Midlands, said the reason he was so determined to help secure the Commonwealth Games for the West Midlands was the employment opportunities it would create.

He said: "Whether it is catering or retail, security or IT, the thousands of jobs the Commonwealth Games is creating are coming at a critical time for our region as we look to bounce back from the coronavirus pandemic.

"I would urge everyone looking for work or wanting to get involved in this once-in-a-generation opportunity to visit the Birmingham 2022 and see what roles are available.”

Credit: Andy Street

Cllr Ian Ward, Leader of Birmingham City Council, said: “Birmingham has a world-class reputation for its dining scene, from high-end restaurants to some of the very best street food.

"This is a great chance for businesses locally to get involved with the Games and opens up a magnificent opportunity for a sector that is seeking to recover from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

