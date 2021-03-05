"Do the right thing" - Councillor issues safety plea days before dying

A Derbyshire Dales councillor has passed away.

Just over a month ago, Councillor Joyce Pawley, underwent a seven-hour operation in Nottingham to stop pre-cancerous cells from turning cancerous.

It was a high-risk operation and although she seemed to be recovering well, she died on February 27.

She spoke to ITV News Central in January about her operation initially having to be postponed due to pressure on bed space caused by Covid.

Before the operation finally took place four days later, she issued a personal plea to everyone to be more Covid aware, writing: "For those of you who think what you do does not affect others - think again, it does."

"I am sitting here washed out and angry. Angry at ignorance, angry at denial and angry that our doctors and nurses are not appreciated more than they are."

Offering them a few weeks of well-meaning clapping in 2020 is not enough. We have gone beyond that, they need to know that we are all willing to play our part in stopping the spread of this disease; otherwise, all the massive contributions that they have made will seem lessened. Councillor Joyce Pawley

She added: "Our NHS and patients like me who have done everything they can to avoid getting the virus need your help.

"Bite the bullet, do the right thing, follow the rules and play an active part in stopping this virus in its tracks."

Her family have requested privacy at this time.

Watch Phil Brewster's report here:

Read more: