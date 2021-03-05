All school children in England will return to class on March 8 under lockdown lifting plans.

But education bosses in Leicester are warning that Monday's return could see Covid rates rise even higher.

The latest figures show North West Leicestershire now has the highest COVID rates in the UK.

During lockdown, around 60 children a day have been attending Captain's Close Primary. Soon, all will be back at their desks as homeschooling for the remainder of the 100 pupils comes to an end.

Stephen Hilton's 9-year-old son and 7-year daughter can't wait to return.

The school at Asfordby in Leicestershire says the safety of children and the teachers is a big priority and that a number of measures are in place to ensure they're covid secure.

Sarah Sadler, Executive Head Teacher said: "We have our bubbles, so the staff are in identified different bubbles that they work in, they don't mix their bubbles."

In terms of the parents, so during drop off, we have a staggered start so parents can drop off their whole family in one go. When the parents are collecting the same thing happens, they collect from the door of the classroom so there's no big congregation in the playground. Mrs Sarah Sadler, Executive Head Teacher

Read more on:

Meanwhile, education bosses in Leicester are also preparing for next week, but with covid rates in the city higher than other parts of the country, they're worried.

Martin Samuels, Director, Social Care & Education shared concerns over parents taking their children to school. He said it must be "clear that social distancing is so important at the school gates, so we don't see an upsurge in the transmission between adults".

The government is giving millions of children access to rapid testing under its roadmap plans for schools to safely reopen.

All secondary students must be tested for Covid-19 three times at school in the first two weeks of their return, plus once at home. Following that, they'll have to test themselves at home twice a week for the foreseeable future.

Read more on: