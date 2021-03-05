Tributes paid to director who ‘dedicated her life to helping children’

Tributes have been paid to a ‘much loved and respected’ senior officer at Nottingham City Council. Helen Blackman, who was the authority’s Director of Children’s Integrated Services, died on Wednesday morning. Mrs Blackman, who was 54 and lived in Bulwell had dedicated her working life to improving opportunities for children and young people in Nottingham and the wider area. She had recently been receiving treatment at the Queen’s Medical Centre following complications caused by Covid-19. Mrs Blackman is the fourth member of staff at Nottingham City Council to pass away after contracting Covid-19. She leaves behind her husband and four children.

Councillor David Mellen, Leader of Nottingham City Council, had worked closely with Mrs Blackman.

She was inspirational in the way she led the department and was held in the highest esteem by her staff. She cared deeply for children and young people and was entirely focused on improving their life chances. Councillor David Mellen, Leader of Nottingham City Council

Her passing has been felt by many colleagues and friends.

Catherine Underwood, Corporate Director for People, said: “We are absolutely devastated by the loss of Helen, who was an incredibly dedicated colleague and a true friend to many at the Council and beyond – she will be deeply missed."

