Investigation launched after body found near canal

Police have launched an investigation after a body was found near a canal in Derbyshire.

Officers were called to Erewash Canal in Ilkeston at around 3pm on Friday (March 5) following reports of a body near to a canal path.

On arrival, they found a body near to Hallam Fields Road.

Investigations are ongoing to establish the identity and further details surrounding the death.

Police are expected to remain in the area for the next few days.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact 101 and quote incident number 615 of 5 March.