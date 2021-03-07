Covid: Nurse dies from virus just days after receiving vaccination letter

A woman has told of her heartbreak when she had to say goodbye to her sister - a nurse - who died from Covid.

Ameta Rooplal, 56, died in January at City Hospital in Birmingham, where she had worked as a respiratory nurse for 20 years.

On Boxing Day last year, she had been suffering from a high temperature and tiredness.

Her condition had worsened and she was struggling to breathe - Ameta was then taken to hospital for an x-ray on her lungs.

Soon after she was put into intensive care and put into an induced coma and onto a ventilator.

Ameta Rooplal, 56, died in January at City Hospital in Birmingham, where she had worked as a respiratory nurse for 20 years. Credit: Carol Mohammed

On January 29th, doctors called her sister, Carol Mohammed to tell her that it was 'invitatble' that Ameta would pass away.

Carol then went to the hospital and put on full PPE to say her goodbye to her sister.

She said it was 'heartbreaking' to say goodbye as she had the hope Ameta wouldn't die.

After clearing out Ameta's flat, Carol had found a letter inviting her sister for her vaccination just days after she died.

She said it made her really angry because she thought, why didn't Ameta get the letter before, if she did she may still had been here.

Read more: