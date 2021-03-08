Covid: Can I spend Mother's Day with my mum?

Last year Mother's Day fell on the 22nd March, just one day before the UK entered national lockdown.

It meant that many mums were already shielding, self isolating or social distancing from loved ones.

This year, with Mother's Day on Sunday 14th March and the roadmap out of lockdown in place, some restrictions will have been relaxed - but many will remain in place.

If you do not live with your mum, she's not in your support bubble or you're not her carer then you should stick to the following:

Can I see my mum on Mother's Day is she lives outside my area?

No. The 'Stay at Home' order will legally remain in place until the 29 March, meaning people should stay local and only leave their area for work or an emergency.

Can I meet my mum outside on Mother's Day?

Yes, if you both live locally.

During lockdown people are permitted to meet one other person from outside their household for exercise, so, for example, going for a walk, run or cycle with your mum is allowed.

From March 8 you can also meet one other person from another household outdoors to socialise. This could include a picnic or sitting in a park.

Can I hug my mum if we meet outdoors on Mother's Day?

No. Although you can meet up with one person from another household outdoors from 8 March, social distancing must still be followed.

So you could, for example, meet up outdoors and sit at either end of a park bench. Or opposite sides of a large picnic blanket.

Can my mum come to my house on Mother's Day?

Mixing indoors will not be permitted until at least 17 May.

Providing you both live locally, from 8 March your mum can visit your house if you stay outside and keep two metres apart.

Can I see my mum on Mother's Day if she's in a care home?

Yes. After some care home residents have been separated from loved ones for almost a year, care home visits will be allowed from Monday 8 March.

Each resident can nominate ONE person to be their regular visitor, as long as that person agrees to be tested and wear PPE.

So if your mum is in a care home and you are her chosen visitor then you will be able to visit her on Mother's Day.

