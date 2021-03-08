Woman who tried to drown dog in the River Trent is sentenced

A woman who attempted to drown her dog in the River Trent has been sentenced in court after pleading guilty to causing unnecessary suffering to the pet.

Bella, a German Shepherd-type dog, was rescued from the river near Long Lane, Farndon, on January 6 last year when a passer-by saw her struggling in the water after she was left to drown.

The member of the public managed to free the dog whose lead was attached to a carrier bag and tied to a large rock under the water.

Credit: Nottinghamshire Police

Bella was rushed for emergency veterinary treatment and it was there that her microchip was found which was registered in 2010, and gave her name and owner’s details as Charlene Latham.

Latham was arrested by police and today (March 8) at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court, Latham, of St Brannocks Road, Ilfracombe, Devon, was sentenced to a 12 month community order after she pleaded guilty to causing unnecessary suffering to Bella by attempting to drown her.

Bella was transferred into the care of the RSPCA Radcliffe Animal Centre in Nottingham while the police and animal welfare charity launched an investigation.

A vet who examined Bella after she was pulled from the river said had she not been treated when she was then she would have died.

Bella was in a suffering state when presented to me on January 6. This is because she was severely hypoglycemic, hypothermic and tremmering to the point where she could not stand. If she had not been treated at this stage it is likely she would have died. Vet

Ella Carpenter, manager at Radcliffe Animal Centre, said, after the case that they are now desperate to find Bella a loving new home.

She said: “We are both proud and privileged to have cared for Bella over the past fourteen months."

We hope that she will now be able to live out the rest of her life with the love and respect that she has always deserved and are looking for that special forever home for Bella. Ella Carpenter, manager at Radcliffe Animal Centre

Latham pleaded guilty to causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal, namely Bella, by attempting to drown the dog resulting in the animal being immersed in the cold water of the River Trent for a prolonged period.

As well as a 12-month community order, Latham was fined £80, was ordered to pay £200 costs and a £32 victim surcharge. She was also disqualified from keeping dogs for three years.

Watch as Bella began to recover following veterinary treatment

Bella, aged 11, has remained at the RSPCA Radcliffe Animal Centre ever since as she has complex veterinary needs.

But, staff say she has been completely transformed from the dog who almost didn’t make it to the bouncy girl she is now.