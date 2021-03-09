A Nottingham resident who travelled more than 100 miles for a poker party has been fined alongside 26 other people.

Lancashire Police found more than a dozen people playing a poker tournament inside a business premises in Blackburn, at around 7pm on Saturday (March 6).

People had travelled from as far as Nottingham and St Helens for the event.

Officers discovered the party in full swing in a room above Robertos Bar, with a number of people playing poker across two large tables, with food and drinks being consumed.

All 26 people who were present at the party were issued with £800 fines.

This kind of behaviour is completely unacceptable and not only potentially puts lives in danger, it also risks extending the lockdown yet further. Sgt Steve Dundon, Blackburn Neighbourhood Policing Team

