Woman arrested after woman found dead in Worcester

Footage from SnapperSK

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was pronounced dead at a property in Green Lane, Worcester.Officers were called to the address at just after 10.40am today (Tuesday 9th March) where a woman described to be in her 60's was pronounced dead at the scene.Detective Inspector Dave Knight said: “We have offers in the area providing reassurance to the local community but we believe this to be an isolated incident. A police cordon currently remains in place while our inquiries continue.” A murder investigation has been launched and the woman remains in police custody.

Read more: