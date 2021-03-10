Covid and religion: 'Where is God in all of this?'

The coronavirus pandemic forced many physical places of worship to close, or when open, they could only welcome a handful of followers at a time, for an unfamiliar, socially distanced, recreation of the traditional rituals of worship.

Along with the shutting down of religious buildings went many of the milestones which mark out our lives.

For some, the devastating death toll of the pandemic has made them question their faith entirely. For some religious leaders, however, the reversioned religion present during the pandemic could mean stronger communities and increased interest in organised religion in the future.

Not being able to physically gather together as a religious community has been a huge challenge.

"When you come to the mosque it's a one on one connection with God, you're spiritually cleansed, you're calm, it gives you a sense of purpose - when you're at home it's not the same."

As the death toll grew, it shook the foundations of some believers' convictions, forcing them to ask "Where is God?" during a time of such horror.

But, faith, and a sense of hope, has given others the strength to carry on, taking comfort from their belief in a greater being or order, and being sustained by the practical examples of faith in every day life, or alternative ways of worshipping.

Religion has turned to technology more than ever to reach their followers.

"People who would never cross the threshold of a building have been able to make contact and explore what it means to be a person of faith because they've been able to do it virtually."

- Rt Revd Libby Lane, Bishop of Derby

In Coventry, the call to prayer has been broadcast to hundreds of homes, after the mosque installed a new radio system. They're also offering a food bank service and support phone line.

Faith leaders say the new ways people have been able to interact with religion, either dipping into online services, or seeing faith in action, as followers practically served their communities, could result in more people engaging in religion and eventually visiting places of worship when the doors finally reopen.

Read more: