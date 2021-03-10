Mark Gough reports

A woman from Wolverhampton who was told she'd die if she had a baby, has welcomed a son into the world, after her friend agreed to be her surrogate.

Sophie Tristram was born with cystic fibrosis - a genetic condition that causes the build up of sticky mucus in the lungs and other organs.

Sophie was told by doctors that having a baby would kill her, due to her condition.

She and her husband Ben were devastated, and she ended up discussing their situation with a colleague, Paul, in a car during a business trip.

We kind of looked at each other and he just went, 'Oh, I wonder if Emma would consider it?' And then that night he went home, they had a chat about it, and then it all went from there really.

He immediately suggested that his wife, Emma, might like to help out.

Emma Graves became a surrogate for Sophie and her son Harry was born in November.

It doesn't feel as though I didn't carry him. I've got that connection with him. He's my little boy.

"There's no words that could ever describe a person that would be willing to give up nine months of their lives to give you the greatest gift that anyone could ever give you."

