Woman told pregnancy could kill her welcomes son after friend becomes her surrogate
Mark Gough reports
A woman from Wolverhampton who was told she'd die if she had a baby, has welcomed a son into the world, after her friend agreed to be her surrogate.
Sophie Tristram was born with cystic fibrosis - a genetic condition that causes the build up of sticky mucus in the lungs and other organs.
Sophie was told by doctors that having a baby would kill her, due to her condition.
She and her husband Ben were devastated, and she ended up discussing their situation with a colleague, Paul, in a car during a business trip.
We kind of looked at each other and he just went, 'Oh, I wonder if Emma would consider it?' And then that night he went home, they had a chat about it, and then it all went from there really.
He immediately suggested that his wife, Emma, might like to help out.
Emma Graves became a surrogate for Sophie and her son Harry was born in November.
It doesn't feel as though I didn't carry him. I've got that connection with him. He's my little boy.
"There's no words that could ever describe a person that would be willing to give up nine months of their lives to give you the greatest gift that anyone could ever give you."
