The pandemic in paintings: Folk artist creates 180 paintings of life in lockdown

A folk artist from the Peak District has reflected on her experiences of life in the pandemic, through her paint brush.

Sue Prince has created 180 paintings during three lockdowns. She started her paintings the day after the announcement of the first lockdown - on March 16th 2020 - reflecting on daily experiences that will be familiar to many of us.

Credit: Sue Prince

The artwork has been compiled into a book called The Isolation Chronicles, recognising the key days and moments of the past twelve months.

Credit: Sue Prince

Sue uses egg tempera - a home made paint pigment using her own free range eggs - and uses just six colours for her paintings.

One painting expresses the loss Sue felt when her father died from coronavirus and led to her most touching work of art:

Sue has published the first part of her collection in The Isolation Chronicles - ending on a happy note with her vaccination and the hope of soon leaving the pandemic behind.