Steve Clamp looks back at the club's tumultuous history.

It's been confirmed that Coventry City will return to the city to play their home games at the Ricoh Arena.

A deal was agreed for the Sky Blues to play their home games at the arena for ten years, until 2031, from the start of the 2021/22 season.

Coventry City will continue to play matches at St Andrew’s Stadium in Birmingham for the remainder of this season.

Shortly before tweeting their statement, the club teased fans with a stunning image of the sun rising over the stadium.

Dave Boddy describes the deal as offering stability and "the best that the Club has had at the Ricoh Arena in terms of access to commercial revenues, which will further aid the development of the Football Club."

Stephen Vaughan, Wasps Group Chief Executive, said “It is time to put the past firmly behind us...August will now mark the start of a new era for both Wasps Group and Coventry City."

The Mayor of the West Midlands, Andy Street commented, "It was never right for a city of Coventry's stature to have its football club playing its home games in another city."

It's been an agonising few years to be a Coventry City fan. We spoke to Moz Baker, a passionate fan of the Sky Blues, about what it's been like to fight for his club.

It's the start of a big year for Coventry, the 2021 City of Culture, with a host of cultural events planned.