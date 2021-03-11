Silicon Spa: A look at one of the largest hubs in the gaming industry

Andy Bevan reports from the town that's become known as "Silicon Spa"

There are calls for more government investment to be put into the UK gaming industry, which has one of its largest hubs in Leamington Spa.

The town is the base for dozens of developers and it is predicted another 500 could be created over the next two years.

More people have been using video games during the pandemic as they've been forced to stay at home.

