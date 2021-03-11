“When something as serious as that happens, you realise that it’s out there and it could be you next and that’s horrible.”

Women from across the Midlands have been sharing their fears of travelling alone, after the shocking disappearance of Sarah Everard.

The 33-year-old went missing after leaving her friend's house to walk back to her home in Brixton in London last week.

A serving police officer has been arrested on suspicion of murder and kidnap, with officers confirming they have found human remains.

CCTV of Sarah Everard on the night of her disappearance Credit: Credit: Metropolitan Police/PA

For many women, travelling alone often means changing their behaviour in order to feel safer.

Aarushi Rana works in Birmingham city centre and uses public transport to travel home.

She says she avoids taking naps while on the train or bus because she likes to stay on her guard.

For dog owners like Diane Kemp, walking alone in the dark can be a daily routine, but that doesn't mean they're less vigilant about the potential dangers.

Sarah McDonald is a professional athlete who competes for Great Britain. She was recently assaulted while training in Birmingham and says she purposely avoids running after it gets dark.

Shelley Chuicharoen, Saffron Dhillion and Eliza Brackenridge Jones have also been sharing their experiences.

The disappearance of Sarah Everard has also prompted a discussion about why it is often women who are asked to change their behaviour.

Today the Birmingham Yardley MP Jess Phillips took to her feet in the House of Commons, to read out one by one the names of every woman killed in an act of violence.

She says she doesn't deny that men are also at risk of aggression, abuse and violence on the streets, but they, and women, are both at risk of men.