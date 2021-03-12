Covid: Face mask that kills coronavirus could be available to the public soon

Report by Phil Brewster

A new face mask that kills up to 99.9% of Covid-19 within five minutes, is in mass production and already being used in schools and care homes.

The inner and outer layers prevent airborne droplets from being breathed in or out, and another layer, which includes millions of tiny particles of copper, kills the virus once it is trapped inside.

The new design has been patented, and is being produced at scale in Nottingham.

Five million masks are currently being made a month, but there are plans to increase that by shifting manufacturing out to Europe.

We took technology that we initially designed for plant feed and animal feed. And we looked at the effectiveness of using copper nanoparticles against the virus. So we quickly accertained over the summer, that we could use our copper nanotechnology to kill the coronavirus. And then we went into the stage of how do we then implement that so it can be applied to the masses. Dr Gareth Cave, Nottingham Trent University

The masks use innovative technology developed in Nottingham to help kill coronavirus particles Credit: ITV News Central

The developers say independent studies have shown the mask to be 99.9% effective at killing the Covid-19 virus, and that it's designed for seven hours of continuous wear.

Dr Gareth Cave believes it could be "a game-changer" in sectors like transport or the food and drinks industry. And especially in hospital settings.

How does the mask work?

Instead of "trapping" the coronavirus, the new masks kill it.

The anti-viral face covering features a fluid-repellent outer layer which reduces the inhalation of droplets that carry Covid-19.

There is also a copper lining embedded in the mask which releases ions which kill the virus if they come into contact with it.

We've included this other layer, this alpha viral layer which incorporates the copper. And that kills the virus. So when you trap the virus, inside the mask, you have that other layer in there to actually kill it. So it works on both exhaling and inhaling as well. Dr Gareth Cave, Nottingham Trent University

When will I be able to get one?

Initially the masks will be available to the health care sector and but it's hoped they'll also be made available online. It's currently being used in care homes and schools.

Will I still need a mask as the roadmap out of lockdown kicks in?

Boris Johnson has said that he hopes restrictions on social contact will be lifted by 21st June, but Dr Cave says that cases of flu are much further down this year compared to previous years - because people are wearing masks.

He believes people will continue to wear masks if they feel ill or are working in a higher risk environment.

