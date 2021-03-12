Man arrested after bomb squad raid Derby home

A man has been arrested after a bomb squad raided a home in Derby.

It happened at a property on Hillcrest Road in Chaddesden on Thursday 11 March, at 9.00am.

Police say a number of items were found that required the fire service and bomb disposal unit to be at the scene - after further examination the items did not require specialist handling.

A 57-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of making an explosive for an unlawful purpose.

Police say there are no concerns relating to terrorism.