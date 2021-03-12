Vigils taking place across Midlands to highlight violence against women

Men and women across the Midlands are being urged to join a vigil on their doorstep, to highlight violence against women and the importance of keeping women safe on the streets.

Thousands of women have been sharing their anxieties and concerns about the dangers of being alone in public places following the disappearance - and now suspected murder - of Sarah Everard.

A series of vigils have been planned for this weekend in Sarah's honour - some in public, including in Birmingham and Nottingham, and on doorsteps across the country.

Sian Steans from Nottingham knows first hand, like many women, what it's like to be harassed and verbally abused on the streets.

As a teenager she had to endure lewd comments from men while out walking - and now her daughter is on the end of the same unwanted attention.

Jessica Ford was attacked when she was 18-years-old. Credit: BPM Media

Jessica Ford from Dorridge is the reigning Miss Solihull International. She's also the survivor of sexual assault.

She was attacked outside a nightclub three years ago when she was just 18-years-old.

She was on a night out with friends in another city, when she was sexually assaulted by a stranger. Describing it as a 'traumatic experience', she said the attack took place when she left the club to look for a friend.

Jessica has vowed to use the experience 'as a positive' to help other women. She waived her right to anonymity as a victim of sexual assault and is now working with West Midlands Police and the Survivors Trust to raise awareness of sexual abuse and violence.

