Nottinghamshire Police has become the first force in the country to appoint a dedicated dog theft lead.

Chief Inspector Amy Styles-Jones will take on the role in the force. The Chief Constable Craig Guildford said the move to introduce the specialist officer should send a clear message that this type of crime would not be tolerated.

As an animal lover myself I relish the prospect of ensuring we take a compassionate response to the developing situation in regards to dog theft and any animal cruelty. Chief Inspector Amy Styles-Jones, Nottinghamshire Police

It comes as part of a package of measures after a survey revealed dog owners are increasingly fearful over their pets' safety, following growing cases of dog theft across the country during the pandemic.

These new measures include a renewed focus on safety advice for owners on how to keep their pet safe, as well as working with dog welfare organisations to tackle to the problem across the county.

Up to August 2020, in the Midlands, DogLostUK says it saw two thirds more reported thefts than in the same period last year.

In early March 2021, a man was arrested after eleven severely dehydrated puppies - believed to have been stolen - were found hidden in the back of a van in Nottinghamshire. Eight dachshunds were stolen from a property in Derbyshire in February as well.

Following these high profile thefts, Nottinghamshire's Deputy Police and Crime Commissioner urged dog owners to be vigilant following high-profile incidents of dog thefts nationally.

I’m delighted that Nottinghamshire has become the first force in the country to appoint a dog theft lead. There is growing alarm - both locally and nationally - over the threat of dog theft. This has been fuelled by a number of distressing incidents which have eroded public confidence. Emma Foody, Nottinghamshire’s Deputy Police and Crime Commissioner

