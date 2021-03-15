Could it be another Banksy? Mural spotted along Birmingham canal

Could this be another Banksy in Birmingham?

A Banksy-style mural has appeared on a wall on the towpath at Gas Street Basin in the city centre.The black and white street art depicts a young boy urinating onto letters which spell out "Banksy".

Banksy created a mural on a railway bridge wall in the Jewellery Quarter in December 2019, showing reindeers pulling a bench with a homeless man on it.

Banksy / Instagram

It is now the property of Network Rail who have left it in place but put a perspex screen over it to protect it.

In Nottingham in October 2020, the 'hula-hoop girl' appeared on a wall on Rothesay Avenue in Lenton - another mural by Banksy.

BPM Media Credit: Banksy created the 'hula-hoop girl' mural in Nottingham

It was bought by a gallery owner from Brentwood, John Brandler, after the wall owners were unable to make arrangements with local organisations for it to be protected.More than 60 pieces of street art have been attributed to Banksy since the 1990s. Those which have been sold have fetched millions of pounds.Despite being active for nearly 30 years, the identity of Banksy remains unknown.

