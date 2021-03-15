Covid vaccine appointments now open to over 40s in Nottinghamshire
Appointments for coronavirus vaccinations are now open to people aged 40 and over in Nottinghamshire.
From Monday 15 March, residents can book a vaccination appointment via the online booking system, or calling the local booking line on 0115 883 4640 between 8am – 8pm during weekdays and 9am – 5pm on weekends.
We are vaccinating huge numbers of people and over the comings week we will see more younger people in our communities receiving the vaccine. It’s a significant milestone for the programme.
People in priority groups which have already been announced are being urged to come forward and make an appointment, if they have not done so already.
Nearly half of all adults (48.4%) in the Midlands have now had at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine.
people across the Midlands had their first covid jab on Saturday.
Vaccinations in Nottinghamshire are taking place at:
Queen's Medical Centre
City Hospital
King's Mill Hospital
Forest Recreation Ground
Richard Herrod Centre, Carlton
Ashfield Health Village
King's Meadow Campus, Lenton
Newark Showground
Gamston Community Hall
Mansfield former Wickes
The Village Hotel, Chilwell
