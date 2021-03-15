Covid vaccine appointments now open to over 40s in Nottinghamshire

Appointments for coronavirus vaccinations are now open to people aged 40 and over in Nottinghamshire.

From Monday 15 March, residents can book a vaccination appointment via the online booking system, or calling the local booking line on 0115 883 4640 between 8am – 8pm during weekdays and 9am – 5pm on weekends.

We are vaccinating huge numbers of people and over the comings week we will see more younger people in our communities receiving the vaccine. It’s a significant milestone for the programme. Amanda Sullivan, Accountable Officer at NHS Nottingham and Nottinghamshire CCG

People in priority groups which have already been announced are being urged to come forward and make an appointment, if they have not done so already.

Nearly half of all adults (48.4%) in the Midlands have now had at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

90,000 people across the Midlands had their first covid jab on Saturday.

Vaccinations in Nottinghamshire are taking place at:

Queen's Medical Centre

City Hospital

King's Mill Hospital

Forest Recreation Ground

Richard Herrod Centre, Carlton

Ashfield Health Village

King's Meadow Campus, Lenton

Newark Showground

Gamston Community Hall

Mansfield former Wickes

The Village Hotel, Chilwell

