Urgent appeal to find end-of-life home for dying dog Bailey

A dying dog is looking for a foster home to live out the remainder of his life, after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer.

Eight-year-old Staffordshire bull terrier Bailey has three tumours across his chest, back and hind leg.

Vets say they're unable to operate on him or treat the tumours due to their location and aggressive nature.

Credit: RSPCA

The kindest thing we can do for him is to give him palliative care and find him a wonderful foster home where he can live out his days, however many he may have left. Currently, the tumours are not affecting his quality of life so after speaking to a number of vets, we’ve decided to go without treatment and to live out his life being loved and looked after in a foster home. Kate Whitehead, from RSPCA Northamptonshire branch

The RSPCA is looking for a long-term foster home within Northamptonshire so he is close to the centre for ongoing support. He’d be best suited to an adult-only household where he’ll be the only pet.

Read more: