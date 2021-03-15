There are warnings about the dangers of deadly glue traps, after a buzzard almost died after getting stuck on one in Bromsgrove.

Glue traps, also known as glue boards or sticky traps, consist of a sheet of cardboard, plastic or wood coated with non-drying adhesive. They are legal and generally used to catch rodents, whose legs get stuck to the glue boards as they move across them.

The RSPCA is encouraging people not to set glue traps because of the dangers they pose to wildlife and even pets.

Glue traps are legal and usually used to catch rodents. Credit: RSPCA

The buzzard was spotted in difficulty with his wing stuck on the trap near Ye Olde Black Cross pub in Worcester Road, Bromsgrove, on Monday 8 March.

RSPCA animal rescuer Rachel Ward was sent to the scene and could see the buzzard had actually managed to detach the trap from his wing but he was exhausted from his ordeal.

Rachel said: He was unable to get the lift off to fly but I could see he fortunately had no damage to the wings. I monitored him and luckily he was eventually able to fly off - but he could so easily have suffered a lingering death had he not been able to get free.

“I find the use of glue traps horrendous. People sometimes use them to deal with problems caused by animals like rats and mice but they are cruel and cause awful suffering.

“Other animals also become victims but a pet cat could have also easily been trapped too and would have also endured terrible suffering."

“Glue traps may seem like an effective way to catch rodents without killing them, but they come with very serious welfare issues and subject those animals unfortunate enough to get caught to horrific suffering. Even the way they’re designed to catch animals – by sticking their limbs to the board as they cross it – inflicts pain and distress."

Credit: RSPCA

Glue traps are currently legal to use and are openly available to everyone to buy.