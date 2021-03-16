Phil Brewster reports

A Leicestershire baby with a rare genetic condition will be able to have life-saving treatment in England after his parents raised a staggering £1.9 million pounds.

14-month-old Metehan Fidan has Spinal Muscular Dystrophy, a life-limiting disease that causes muscles to waste away. His parents from Glenfield in Leicestershire say they've been blown away by the kindness of strangers.

When Metehan was born, his parents Tuncay and Zeliha say he seemed a normal happy, healthy boy. But after a few weeks, they noticed his movement slowed down.

Doctors later diagnosed Metehan with Spinal Muscular Atrophy SMA Type 1 - a rare, genetic condition which limits a person's ability to walk, eat and breathe. He uses a breathing support to keep his lungs active, and even uses a suction machine to clean his mouth.

Tuncay and Zeliha set about researching the illness and came across Zolgensma - a drug only available in America & Europe. It works by replacing the lost genes caused by SMA and prevents further muscle wastage.

However, a single dose would cost £1.9 million pounds. The couple turned to the Turkish community for help in raising funds. Using social media, thousands of people around the world began a huge fund-raising campaign.

We're going to do a run. We're going to do a live show. We're going to do singing. We're going to do anything that raises this money. And I said 'As long as I can see them pound signs you can do whatever you want. Tuncay Fidan, Metehan's Father

And in just four months, they have reached their target of £1.9 million. His parents say they're beyond grateful for the generosity shown by strangers.

As a result of the campaign, the drug will now be available for other children under the age of 12, benefitting other children across the country.

Metehan's father, Tuncay Fidan said: "It is amazing. Unbelievable. Metehan's campaign is an individual campaign, but as a parent of an SME type one baby of course we want other babies to receive the drug as well."

