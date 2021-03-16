Leicestershire County Council is one of a few authorities in England to pilot a new government scheme to give the public more ways to access lateral flow tests for Covid-19.

People in regular contact with a young person at school or college can now pick up a home test kit from a community centre.

Around 18,000 tests have been delivered - an initial batch of 2,500 boxes - to the community testing centre in Blaby. Grandparents, parents, guardians, carers and anyone who is in contact with a child can book a slot to pick one up.

Our community testing centres are working well, and enabling our key workers to remain on the front line and curbing the spread of the virus. Nick Rushton, Leader of Leicestershire County Council

The kits have already been available at testing centres and to order through the government website, but county council leader Nick Rushton says this trial is to "give people another option."

He said, “I’m pleased that the Government has chosen Leicestershire to pilot this new initiative.

"Local government has played a big role in managing the pandemic and I’m pleased we’re leading the way in another national roll out.”

The council says the rollout could be extended to other community testing centres in the county, depending on the success of the national pilot.

People wanting to pick up a home test kit can book a slot here.

