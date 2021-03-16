A primary school in Staffordshire has been forced to shut following a coronavirus outbreak - just a week after pupils returned to face-to-face lessons.

Tittensor First School has announced the closure following discussions with Staffordshire's local outbreak team.

The Beechcliff Lane school had initially decided to shut just class two after a member of staff tested positive for coronavirus - but that has now been extended to the entire school.

Pupils have been urged to get a Covid-19 test as soon as possible.

Due to an increase in positive cases within the school, we have been advised by the local outbreak team that the school must close to break the chain of infection. Parents are advised to book a test for their children as soon as possible and children must isolate at home for 10 days. Thank you for all your positive messages of support and I hope that everyone gets better and stays safe. Statement from Tittensor First School to parents

The school will reopen on Tuesday 23rd March.

