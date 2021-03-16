A case of the Covid-19 variant first discovered in South Africa has been confirmed on the border of Oldbury and Tipton.

Officials say there is currently no evidence that this variant causes the illness to be more severe, or that the regulated vaccines would not protect against it.

However, research indicates that it does transmit from person to person more easily.

Credit: ITV News Central

Surge testing is now being introduced by Sandwell Council to test people without symptoms.

The new mobile testing unit (MTU) will be located at the PureGym car park in Dudley Port.

The council say they will be strongly encouraging people aged 16 and over without symptoms within specific streets in the Oldbury/Tipton border area to take a PCR Covid-19 swab test, even if they are not showing any symptoms.

These include specific streets within the wider DY4 7, DY4 8 and B69 2 postcode areas, in an area loosely between Birmingham Canal in the north, New Birmingham Road in the south, Coneygree Road in the west and Vaughan Trading Estate in the east.

The mobile testing unit at the PureGym car park in Dudley Port will open from 10am-3pm tomorrow (Wednesday 17 March).

Dr Susan Hopkins, Chief Medical Advisor for NHS Test and Trace, said: “As part of our proactive sequencing work, we have identified cases of Covid-19 variants in a number of areas across England.

“A small proportion of these cases have no link to international travel suggesting that there are some cases in the community.

“PHE and NHS Test and Trace are monitoring the situation closely and appropriate public health measures such as increased testing and contact tracing are being put in place where necessary.”

