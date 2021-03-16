Lee Bowyer replaces Karanka as Birmingham City manager

Lee Bowyer has replaced Aitor Karanka as the manager of Birmingham City, the club has confirmed.

The former Middlesbrough and Nottingham Forest boss stepped down after Saturday's 3-0 defeat to Bristol City in the Championship.

Karanka leaves the club in 21st place following Saturday's 3-0 defeat to Bristol City in the Championship.

The Blues are now under real threat of relegation to League One, with only three points between the club and the relegation zone.

Former Blues midfielder Bowyer resigned from his role as Charlton manager this weekend.

More to follow

Read more: