It's another month until people in England can get a hair cut - but just over the border in Wales, the Welsh Government has started to lift some lockdown restrictions - including the reopening of hairdressers.

But for thousands of Midlands people who live along the border in Shropshire and Herefordshire - they're living a tale of two very different lockdowns.

Some hairdressers who sit just over the border in Wales are checking addresses and turning away locals with an English address.

Llanymynech Golf Course straddles the England Wales border Credit: ITV News Central

Llanymynech Golf Course is the only place in England where you can legally play golf - but they're still checking addressing and allowing Welsh-only golfers to tee off.

The course tees off in Wales up to the fourth hole, but ends up on the green in England - weaving either side of the border which now has two different rules for outdoor recreation.

So, when can I get a haircut in England?

Personal care will reopen on April 12 at the earliest.

Will I be able to play team sports again soon?

Outdoor sports facilities such as tennis and basketball courts will reopen from March 29.This means organised adult and children’s sport – including grassroots football – can return.

When will non-essential retail open?

The earliest date given for non-essential retail is April 12. This will include libraries and museum, while outdoor venues like zoos and theme parks will also reopen.

What about pubs and restaurants?

The date to look for when it comes to pubs and restaurants is April 12, but this will be for outdoor seating only at this stage. There will be no substantial meal requirement for alcohol orders and the rule of six will still apply.

In terms of opening hours, no curfews will be set. Indoor seating will open after May 17, with the rule of six restrictions still in place. After this date, there will be no limits to the number socialising outdoors.

