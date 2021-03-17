More than half of adults in the Midlands has now received at least one dose of the Coronavirus vaccine.

Figures released by NHS England this afternoon show that 4,209,973 people in the Midlands have had their first dose.

The Midlands has reached the landmark before the national average, which is expected later in the week.

This chart tracks the progress of the vaccination programme in the Midlands from the date regional figures were first made available in mid January 2021.

The table represents the entire population of the Midlands.

The total number of vaccines delivered across England is 21,493,356, 48.6% of the population.

Here's how the rollout of the first dose compares across the country:

South West 2,429,948 - 53.7%

Midlands 4,209,973 - 50.5%

North West 2,780,806 - 50.1%

South East 3,499,780 - 50.0%

East of England 2,542,163 - 49.8%

North East and Yorkshire 3,331,905 - 48.9%

London 2,607,509 - 37.6%

Today in Belper in Derbyshire people were queuing up to get their jab and there was praise for the vaccination programme from Dr Paddy Kinsella.

The milestone comes 100 days after the first Coronavirus jab was given in Coventry.

Margaret Keenan had her first dose of the Covid-19 vaccination on December 8th 2020.

Margaret Keenan received the first jab as part of the vaccination programme in Coventry in December. Credit: PA

Today everyone aged 50 and over in England is now eligible for a Covid-19 vaccine and can book an appointment through the NHS website.

The government hopes all over-50s and those with underlying health conditions will have at least one vaccine dose by 15 April.

When will I get the jab?

The priority list has been drawn up by the Joint Committee on Vaccines and Immunisation (JCVI).

Phase one priority groups (to be offered first dose by mid-April)

1 - Residents in a care home for older adults and their carers (800,000 people)

2 - Those aged 80 and over and frontline health and social care workers (a total of 7.1 million people in this group: 3.3m over 80s, 2.4m healthcare workers, 1.4m social care workers)

3 - Those aged 75 and over (2.3 million)

4 - Those aged 70 and over and clinically extremely vulnerable individuals (4.4 million)

5 - Those aged 65 and over (2.9 million)

6 - All individuals aged 16 to 64 with underlying health conditions which put them at higher risk of serious disease and mortality (7.3 million)

7 - Those aged 60 and over (1.8 million)

8 - Those aged 55 years and over (2.4 million)

9 - Those aged 50 years of age and over (2.8 million)

Phase two (to be offered first dose by mid-July)

10 - All those aged 40-49 years

11 - All those aged 30-39 years

12 - All those aged 18-29 years

