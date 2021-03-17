Home transformed for man who was left paralysed after fainting

Charlotte Cross reports

A man who suffered life-changing injuries after breaking his neck will be able to return to his home in Solihull thanks to the help of a construction charity.

Rob Lamb fainted from low blood pressure last October, and when he woke up, doctors discovered he had broken his neck in the fall, leaving him paralysed.

For him to return to his home, his family needed to find a way to make it wheelchair friendly. And were told it would cost £70,000.

But thanks to the charity Band of Builders, his house has been transformed to accommodate his needs, for free, and he is able to return home.

He's expected to be back there by Sunday.

Read more: