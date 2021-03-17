Homes evacuated after fire at a gas substation

Footage from Ashley Kirk

Families were evacuated from their homes in Nottinghamshire after a fire at a gas substation.

Emergency services were called to Pit Lane in Trowell just after 5.50pm on Tuesday (March 16 March).

A number of properties within 200 metres of the fire were evacuated - they were relocated to a nearby community centre and parish hall.

Flames rose high and could be seen from afar as locals describe hearing two explosions as the fire took hold.

No injuries have been reported after police cordoned off the area while investigations continued.

A joint investigation is now being carried out by the police and fire service into the cause of the blaze.

Detectives are appealing to anyone with information to contact them via 101, quoting incident number 682 of 16 March or calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.