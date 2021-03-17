Wildlife experts welcome second egg of the season from protected species

Nottingham Trent University and Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust are protecting a peregrine nest that has welcomed its second egg of the season.

If the eggs hatch the chicks could be around the 40th to fledge successfully from the nest site in the past two decades.

Peregrines are included in the list of species in Schedule 1 of the Act, which means that they are given more protection than other species - this is the same level of protection given to tigers and Giant pandas.

This means it is an offence to intentionally or recklessly disturb at, on or near an 'active' nest.

Initially to protect the birds the university set up cameras to make sure the species were safe and secure.

However, the replacement of the original camera with high definition optics in 2012 opened up the view of the nest to people across the globe.

Perched on the university's Newton Building, Nottingham Wildlife Trust said the nest provided solace for thousands of people during lockdowns in 2020 with the cameras generating over 500,000 views.

Credit: Nottingham Wildlife Trust

Erin added: “We’re delighted that our partners at the university have been able to upgradethe cameras and this should give people an even better opportunity to follow the family thisyear.

"The location of the cameras is also pretty unique – many nest cams just point downinto a nest box but the Newton cameras give great views across the city.

"We know that many people with links to Nottingham really enjoy seeing these amazing birds against the city centre backdrop. ”

More eggs are anticipated in the days ahead with hatching due in mid to late April.

