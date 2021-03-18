It's been confirmed that elections will take place across the country on Thursday 6th May, with polls open between 7am and 10pm.

Here in the Midlands everyone will be able to cast a vote in at least one election, while in some places you will have multiple decisions to make.

There will be a combination of elections which had always been scheduled for 2021, and a large number which were postponed from last spring due to the Covid pandemic.

These elections will be particularly significant as they are the first test of people's political opinions since the pandemic, and the first elections since Keir Starmer became leader of the Labour party.

What elections are taking place here?

1. The Mayor of the West Midlands Combined Authority

2. Metropolitan District Councils (A third of these seats will be up for election)

3. Unitary Councils (The whole council will be up for election)

Unitary councils (A third of these seats will be up for election)

4. County Councils (The whole council will be up for election)

5. District Councils (Half of the seats up for election)

District councils (A third of the seats will be up for election)

6. Police and Crime Commissioners

Credit: PA

What do I need to do now?

You need to be registered to vote and you can do so here. It's the same place to update your details.

You need to register to vote by midnight on Monday 19th April.

You'll need to register if you've moved house, or turned 18.

What will happen before polling day?

A polling card will arrive through the post with details of the elections you can take part in and where to go.

What will happen on 6th May?

Polling stations will be open from 7am to 10pm on 6th May.

If you registered, but did not receive a polling card, you will still be able to vote.

What will be different at my polling station?

Your normal polling station may not be open this year if it can't be made Covid safe, so do check your polling card when it arrives.

There'll be one-way systems, social distancing, touchpoint cleaning and ventilation where possible.

Voters will also be asked to bring their own pen or pencil to make their mark on their ballot paper, and will have to wear a face covering unless legally exempt.

What if I don't want to vote in person?

In elections you can always always vote by post or by proxy (when someone else casts your vote on your behalf) but there is expected to be an increase in demand this year as people are concerned about mixing, or are shielding. So people are being encouraged to apply early.

By applying early, it will give people the maximum time possible to receive and return their postal ballot or confirm arrangements for their proxy vote. Elaine Dicks, Electoral Services Manager for Wychavon District Council

The postal vote deadline is 5pm on April 20th. Apply for a postal vote here.

The proxy vote deadline is 5pm on April 27. Apply for a proxy vote here.

"Our polling stations will be open on 6 May, but registering for a postal vote may suit a whole range of people from the older and more vulnerable, to those who are shielding or simply people who are working that day and who would find a postal vote more convenient."

- Kevin O’Keefe, Chief Executive and electoral returning officer at Dudley Council

What if I catch Covid just before polling day?

Arrangements are being made so people can apply for a proxy vote up until 5pm the day before polling day - that is, if they caught Covid, and had to self-isolate.

The idea was announced when it was confirmed that the elections would go ahead in May.

It still needs to be debated in the House of Commons before coming into force.